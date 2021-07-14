The 21-year-old has gone away with the Blues ahead of a potential summer switch, having yet to pen a new deal with Swindon.

Odimayo has been linked with Championship trio Stoke Derby and Preston – along with League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster – in recent months.

However, he bids to win a Fratton Park deal, with the centre-back opting not to pen a new deal at the County Ground despite being offered fresh terms.

Akin Odimayo, in action for Swindon against Pompey last season, is training with the Blues. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Joining Swindon last summer following his release from Reading, Odimayo enjoyed a breakthrough season in the 2020-21 campaign.

Although he couldn’t prevent the Robins from suffering League One relegation, he was one of their stand-out performers and made 33 appearances in all competitions.

During his time at Reading, Odimayo made one outing in the Carabao Cup and had loan spells with non-league Hungerford Town and League of Ireland outfit Waterford.

Danny Cowley has admitted that he wants to add another centre-half to his ranks before the transfer window closes.

The head coach has signed Clark Robertson on a free transfer from Rotherham, while Paul Downing and Sean Raggett both have a year remaining on their respective deals.

However, Cowley covets an extra body as he plots Pompey’s latest promotion push.

Odimayo is one of a host of triallists who've joined the Blues at their five-day trip to the FA’s national football centre.