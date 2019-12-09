Portsmouth's 24-year-old former Peterborough United star told he can leave as Sunderland eye midfielder return - League One and Two gossip It’s nearly January, which means League One and Two clubs are eyeing transfer deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer rumours. 1. Keith Hill wants to keep hold of Thibaud Verlinden Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Carlisle manager outlines transfer plans Chris Beech says he is working very hard on lining up January transfer targets as he eyes a mid-season shake-up at Carlisle United. (News and Star) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Dylan Connolly to stay at Bradford City Dylan Connolly is set to stay on loan at Bradford City with AFCWimbledon manager Glyn Hodges not seeing a starting slot for the winger. (London News Online) Getty Images 2019 Getty Images Buy a Photo 4. Macclesfield takeover latest Macclesfield Town owner Amar Alkadhi is in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover of the League Two club. (BBC) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3