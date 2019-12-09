All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Portsmouth's 24-year-old former Peterborough United star told he can leave as Sunderland eye midfielder return - League One and Two gossip

It’s nearly January, which means League One and Two clubs are eyeing transfer deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer rumours.

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

Chris Beech says he is working very hard on lining up January transfer targets as he eyes a mid-season shake-up at Carlisle United. (News and Star)

Dylan Connolly is set to stay on loan at Bradford City with AFCWimbledon manager Glyn Hodges not seeing a starting slot for the winger. (London News Online)

Macclesfield Town owner Amar Alkadhi is in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover of the League Two club. (BBC)

