Adam May has sealed his loan switch to Swindon.

News of the potential arrangement with the League Two club became public a week ago.

However, the loan move has now been officially rubber stamped, with the 21-year-old to spend the season with the Robins.

May featured five times for Pompey last term, all arriving in cup competitions, and was an unused substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy final win over Sunderland.

The midfielder also enjoyed a successful loan spell with then-National League side Aldershot during the first part of the campaign.

His existing two-year deal expires in the summer of 2020.