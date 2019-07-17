Have your say

Alex Bass is savouring his return to match action.

The keeper registered 90 minutes for the first time in more than six months in Pompey XI’s 2-1 pre-season win at Bognor last night.

It was the first time Bass featured for a full game since the Blues’ Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Southend in January.

The academy graduate endured a frustrating 2018-19. Respective groin and knee injuries restricted him to just eight appearances while on loan at Torquay.

He was then called back to Fratton Park in December to play deputy to Craig MacGillivray after Luke McGee suffered a wrist setback.

Bass played the second half of the 11-0 romp over UCD last week, although he scarcely touched the ball.

The 21-year-old was plenty more involved against the Rocks, though, and he revelled being back between the posts.

Bass said: ‘I felt good and it was good to get back out there.

‘I had an injury when I was out on loan at Torquay and I didn’t get the minutes I thought I was going to get.

‘But to get 45 minutes and then 90 minutes in pre-season is good for me.

‘The UCD game was a warm-up for me.

‘We knew Bognor would be a bigger challenge and they’re a better side so for me to be tested is always good.

‘There were one or two saves from me that were good, a couple of crosses I claimed and then kicking.

‘Just to get out there, playing again and getting that movement you can’t work on in training in a match is always good.’

Eoin Teggart and Brett Pitman gave Pompey a 2-0 half-time lead at Nyewood Lane.

Ex-Blues striker Dan Smith reduced the arrears two minutes into the second period after Bass produced a superb save to deny Jimmy Muitt.

Smith had an opportunity to equalise late on but the keeper thwarted his former team-mate’s shot.

Bass added: ‘For their goal, he had a header which just skimmed across the front post.

‘It’s always a tough one and the more games I play, the better it’s going to be.

‘Obviously, I know Smudge quite well and I just got down and made myself big.’