Pompey’s attention will be firmly fixed on the north when they take on Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round on Monday night.

But focus could turn a little closer to home ahead of the televised tie, with the second round draw potentially taking place in Chichester on the same evening.

The BBC will confirm later today where the cameras will be heading for the round two draw and Chi could be candidates to play host to it.

Mile Rutherford’s eighth-tier outfit are the joint-lowest ranked team left in the competition and are already in the second round.

They were handed a bye in the round one, with anticipation building as to who could provide their next opponents in the competition.

And given their remarkable run in the FA Cup this season, the BBC may decide to broadcast the draw live from Oaklands Park.

Chichester City celebrate at Oaklands Park after receiving an FA Cup first round bye. Picture by Daniel Harker

But Pompey will still have to negotiate a potentially tricky test at National League Harrogate if they are to join Chichester City in round two.

All first round matches take place this weekend, while round two ties will be held over the weekend of November 30.