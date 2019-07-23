Have your say

Brett Pitman put forward his case to become Pompey’s number 10 and insisted: I’m more of a goal threat in that position.

The Blues skipper can operate either as a striker or in a deeper attacking role.

During his first season at Fratton Park (2017-18), Pitman spearheaded the front line and finished as Pompey’s 25-goal top scorer.

Last campaign, he netted 13 times – although was only given a sustained run of starts from March onwards.

The forward has been in fine form during the current pre-season.

He’s notched five goals to date as he stakes a claim for a spot in Kenny Jackett’s side for the League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury.

It’s the berth off the front man that Pitman feels is his best, but faces competition from Louis Dennis, Gareth Evans, Andy Cannon and Marcus Harness.

Jackett has called time on his search for a new number 10 and is happy with the options he has available.

And Pitman is confident he can be the man from that quintet to deliver the goods.

‘I said last season that if I play enough games I will always score goals,’ said the forward.

‘Obviously last season I didn’t play as much as the previous campaign so I didn't score as many goals.

‘But I think you can score more in the number 10.

‘It’s easier to come on to the ball and arrive later in the box, while you’re not fighting for headers as much.

‘I just find it a little bit easy – I always have. You can time your runs into the box better.

‘Ultimately, you need to be on the pitch to be able to score goals.

‘Whether I’m playing as a number nine, number 10, out wide or wherever, I’ll still be a goal threat.’

The joint-oldest member of Jackett’s squad, aged 31, Pitman reckons he’s got the experience and craft to help fire Pompey to promotion.

He added: ‘Of course I back myself.

‘We’ve got a good squad and good players in a lot of positions.

‘It’s up to the manager but I’m 31 and I'd like to think he knows what he’s going to get and what I can do if he selects me.’