Portsmouth's Brett Pitman 'doubtful' for AFC Wimbledon trip

Pompey forward Brett Pitman is an injury worry for the league trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The experienced player came off with an injury during the 0-0 draw against Gillingham at Fratton Park last weekend.

Boss Kenny Jackett has now given an update on Pitman and said that he is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to London.

READ MORE: Luton, Millwall and Bradford - history shows Portsmouth can still mount promotion challenge despite lacklustre start

He said: ‘Unless there is a miraculous recovery in the next 48 hours, I think he will be probably doubtful and you know leaves us selecting then from the same squad as last week with both Ross McCorie and Craig Mac coming back from their international duty which does make us stronger.’

Speaking about the trip to the Dons, who are coming off a 4-1 win over struggling side Southend United, Jackett said that the Blues will have to be at their ‘best defensively’ to secure the three points.

READ MORE: New York City's Gary Mackay-Steven hasn't looked back after snubbing move to Portsmouth

He added: ‘They are on a good run at the moment, some threat going forward definitely.

‘We will have to be at our best defensively I do think to hold those.’

Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.