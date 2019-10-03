Bryn Morris will undergo a stomach operation after breaking down in his latest comeback.

The injury-plagued midfielder returned to training on grass at the end of last week, following the go-ahead from specialists.

However, he subsequently suffered another setback and is now booked in for an operation within the next week.

Morris is expected to be sidelined for another month, but Kenny Jackett believes the ‘last resort’ can finally resolve the frustrating situation.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘The different doctors and specialists suggested Bryn could rehab it, but it doesn't look like that is the case.

‘He will be having an operation to open up his stomach/high groin area and see what the problem is. Hopefully it will sort it out once and for all.

Bryn Morris is to undergo a stomach operation in his ongoing injury battle. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘His stomach area has been the issue, it is a very, very sensitive area, particularly the upper and lower abdomen.

‘Bryn has again tried to rehab but, as ever with everything, not just football, an operation is the last resort – and it is the last resort in this particular instance.

‘Every time he has tried to come back, he has broken down pretty quickly within a few days, and he’s a player with a really high work ethic and gym work.

‘The day hasn’t been set, but he will have an operation in the next week.

‘That will keep him out for anything from 2-4 weeks, then he can start working outside and from there depends on how he feels day-by-day.’

Morris’ last competitive outing for the Blues was in May’s 1-1 draw with Accrington.