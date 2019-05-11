Have your say

Gareth Evans was certain Alim Ozturk should have walked in tonight’s play-off battle with Sunderland.

Ozturk was dismissed in the 67th minute for a professional foul on Evans as he broke forward.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has indicated he will appeal the decision but the Pompey man is certain ref Andy Woolmer made the right call.

He said: ‘It was a blatant red card.

‘I’ve got to the ball ahead of him, knocked it in front of him and he’s taken me out.

‘If he’d not taken me out I was through on goal with two or three breaking behind me.

‘It was a definite sending off.’