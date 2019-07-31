Portsmouth's formation switch to two strikers gives food for thought ahead of Shrewsbury opener

Have your say

Joe Gallen lauded the success of Pompey’s switch to two strikers as they brought the curtain down on pre-season.

The Blues changed to a 4-4-2 formation for the 4-2 win against National League new boys Woking at Kingfield Stadium.

Both Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman grabbed a double apiece against Alan Dowson’s side in the final warm-up game before the trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Pompey assistant admitted the change in approach has given Kenny Jackett some food for thought going into the first game of the League One campaign.

Gallen said: ‘We played 4-4-2 and it worked excellently.

‘It’s something we like and it’s another way we can go.

‘It worked well and we have the players to go down that route now.

‘It’s something we’re thinking about because we’ve got a lot of options in forward areas now.

‘There’s potential for it, so you never know.

‘I’m sure the manager will be mulling over how to approach it now. Let’s see how we go.’

Meanwhile, Gallen was staying coy on the talk of Pompey interest in Doncaster striker John Marquis.

And Jackett’s number two had nothing to add on Wigan’s continued pursuit of Jamal Lowe.

Gallen added: ‘My job is to take the first-team training and a lot of shouting at the boys.

‘I’m thinking about the game so I haven’t spoken to anyone (about Lowe) nor do I know anything about it.

‘Again I know nothing on that (Marquis). I’ve been busy with players and training.’