Jamal Lowe is poised to seal his Wigan switch before the week is out.

There is an air of inevitability at Fratton Park that the winger’s Pompey career is now nearing its conclusion.

Kenny Jackett insists an acceptable bid has yet to be received by Lowe’s former boss Paul Cook.

However, Wigan are closing in on agreement for a deal approaching the £3m price tag the Blues have long held out for.

Intriguingly, the 24-year-old was excused duty from Saturday’s 2-1 friendly victory over the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

Having been listed on the team sheet, Jackett later described it as an error, instead claiming Lowe had actually been granted permission to stay away from their second pre-season fixture.

Now their January 2017 recruit from Hampton & Richmond is edging towards the Fratton exit.

Jackett said: ‘The Championship club we are talking about have made bids.

‘They have been talking to the board of directors at the club, but no bids have been accepted and there’s not an agreement to transfer him.

‘Obviously all the speculation is genuine and there has been a lot going on. For Jamal, he will want to make the right decision – as the club do.

‘Is his departure inevitable? I don’t know to be honest with you, it may take some time, three parties to have to agree and, if that's the case, I can only stress we haven’t accepted the bid.

‘He has talked about whether he wants to leave, but hasn’t talked in that direct term.

‘It has to remain private between the club and the player. There were several conversations during the course of last week and he met Mark Catlin as well on a personal level. He will want to do what is best for him and his career.

‘I thought letting him have the weekend off was the right thing after the week he’d had, with so much going on quite frankly.

‘I can’t put a timeframe on what will happen, we haven’t accepted a bid so we will have to see.

‘I haven’t really got any more information than that for the supporters, although I understand people want to know how, when and will he be here.’

According to Jackett, Lowe is expected to today return to Pompey training.

And the Blues boss has again stressed he does not want to lose last season’s 17-goal leading scorer.

He added: ‘I would love Jamal to stay, we all recognise him as one of our better players and a key player for us to try to be successful this season.

‘We certainly hope so but, as you have seen first hand in Ireland, there has been a lot going on, a lot of speculation, and a lot of conversations.’