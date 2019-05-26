Have your say

Pompey’s League One opponents for the 2019-20 season have been confirmed.

Kenny Jackett’s side now know the 23 clubs they’ll be facing next term following the play-off final at Wembley.

Charlton celebrate their play-off final victory over Sunderland. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Patrick Bauer netted with virtually the last kick of the season to lead Charlton to glory against Sunderland.

The Addicks clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory to book their three-year return to the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s men made the worst possible start when they fell behind in bizarre circumstances in the fifth minute.

Nabby Sarr’s backpass was failed to be controlled by keeper Dillon Phillips and the ball slid into the net.

However, the Addicks equalised 10 minutes before half-time when Lyle Taylor slid a ball across goal for Ben Purrington to finish from close range.

The final looked to be heading for extra-time – but Bauer had different ideas.

Josh Cullen’s cross was failed to be cleared by Jack Ross’ men, with the Charlton centre-back stabbing home to spark wild celebrations.

The Addicks join champions Luton and second-place Barnsley in the second tier next term.

And after five meetings this season, Pompey will again be renewing their rivalry with Sunderland.

Rotherham, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich have dropped down to League One.

Bolton will start next campaign with a 12-point deduction after entering administration.

Meanwhile, Tranmere clinched promotion from League Two via the play-off final on Saturday.

Rovers’ 1-0 victory over Newport County meant they secured back-to-back promotions and are back in the third tier after a five-year absence.

Connor Jennings netted a 119th-minute winner for the Merseyside outfit.

Pompey academy graduate Dan Butler was on the losing end for County, while ex-Blues defender Adam Buxton came on as a substitute for Tranmere.

Lincoln claimed the fourth-tier title title with 85 points under brothers Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Despite their financial troubles, Bury managed to clinch a second-place finish and an immediate return to League One.

MK Dons also only spent one season in the Football League’s basement tier.

It was David Wheeler, who was on loan at Fratton Park during the first half of the campaign, who clinched their promotion on the final day of the season.

The winger's goal against promotion-rivals Mansfield ensured it was Paul Tisdale’s men who went up.

Plymouth, Walsall, Scunthorpe and Bradford were all relegated from League One.