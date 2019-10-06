Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth believes Pompey’s division rivals Peterborough have League One’s standout player in Marcus Maddison.

And the Wycombe boss revealed the plan put in place to keep him under wraps as the Posh were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Adams Park on Saturday.

It was a meeting that had it all with six goals, a penalty and a sending off after Curtis Thompson received his marching orders seven minutes from time having picked up two bookings.

Peterborough squandered 2-0 and 3-2 advantages before being forced to settle for a point as Adebayo Akinfenwa grabbed his second of the game in stoppage-time from the spot as it ended all square.

Despite conceding three goals, Wycombe did prevent Maddison from getting on the scoresheet.

Ainsworth placed Thompson on man-marking duties against one of the division’s most feared players.

Marcus Maddison

And it was a plan the Wycombe boss felt worked well, with Maddison failing to add to his six league goals this season in the game at Adams Park.

Ainsworth told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘We had two major plans in the game.

‘Man-marking Marcus Maddison, who is the best player in League One, worked well thanks to Curtis Thompson, but standing off them didn’t work so well.

‘Peterborough are the best side we have played by a country mile.

‘It was a great second-half effort to get back to 2-2 and then to come again after falling behind and suffering a red card.

‘We started to counter on them and it worked well. The boys were fantastic.’

Mark Robins admitted to feeling ‘embarrassed’ as he watched his Coventry side slump to a 4-0 defeat at Rotherham.

Matt Crooks netted in each half while two Michael Smith penalties were sandwiched in the middle as the Sky Blues suffered a first league defeat of the season.

Coventry also had defender Kyle McFadzean sent off just before the hour to compound what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

Manager Robins lamented his team’s defensive efforts, yet did feel the Sky Blues created some good chances.

He the Coventry Telegraph: ‘The game has a habit of kicking you in the teeth and it’s certainly given us a swift kick today.

‘We created some good chances but defensively we were not good enough.

‘There is a lot of disappointment but its early days and these setbacks will test you.

‘To get to this stage unbeaten is good but it is just the manner of the defeat but again we can learn from it.

‘I said in the dressing room that I could go in and kick everyone because it’s embarrassing.

‘It’s embarrassing sat there watching us miss chances and concede goals and not do the things that have got us to where we are at the minute.

‘We can’t allow that to happen like that again.’

Other results: Acrrington 2-2 Oxford, AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Rochdale, Fleetwood 0-1 Ipswich, Gillingham 3-1 Southend, Lincoln 2-0 Sunderland, MK Dons 0-3 Burton, Tranmere 0-1 Shrewsbury