He’s been one of the stand-out players in League One this season so far.

And, certainly, the Fratton faithful are well aware of Ivan Toney’s prowess after his double in Peterborough’s 3-2 win at Fratton Park last season put paid to Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes.

The striker has been prolific since moving to the Posh from Newcastle in the summer of 2018.

Toney currently sits at the top of the division’s scoring charts – along with London Road team-mate and ex-Blues target Mo Eisa – on 12 goals.

More impressive is the fact the former Wigan and Scunthorpe loanee has bagged 35 times in 75 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Those exploits have attracted interest from Premier League duo AFC Bournemouth and Burnley, according to the Sun, with both clubs prepared to pay £9m for the front man.

Peterborough striker Ivan Toney Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

However, the Posh have reportedly slapped a £13m price tag on him.

It’s a staggering figure, with London Road chairman Darragh MacAnthony saying Toney will ‘break the transfer record for a League One player’ when he does depart.

And that fee would dwarf the recent big-money signings and departures at Fratton Park in recent seasons.

Last summer, Pompey lost prized-assets Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.

Clarke joined Brighton in a deal worth around £4m, while Lowe moved to Wigan for circa £2.5m.

Kenny Jackett decided to reinvest by swooping for John Marquis from Doncaster.

The striker was rampant for Rovers, scoring 67 goals in three seasons at the Keepmoat, and arrived at Pompey for a fee that could eventually rise to almost £2m.

Marcus Harness was also recruited from Burton for a sum of around £1m, while Ellis Harrison joined for £450,000 from Ipswich.

The summer of 2018 was dominated by Conor Chaplin’s transfer saga.

With the Fratton favourite wanting regular first-team football, he eventually got his desired switch to Coventry for £500,000.

Pompey host Peterborough on Saturday, December 7.

the Fratton faithful will be hoping Toney will be an expensive flop on his next visit to PO4.