Pompey’s League One rivals Sunderland are closing in on appointing Phil Parkinson as their new boss.

The Black Cats sacked Jack Ross earlier this month after 17 months in charge.

Despite guiding Sunderland to the League One play-off final and EFL Trophy final – where they were beaten by Pompey on penalties at Wembley – last season, he left the Wearsiders sixth in the table on 19 points.

The Sunderland Echo reports that Parkinson is the preferred choice and could be appointed in time for their trip to Wycombe on Saturday.

Parkinson has been out of work since resigning from Bolton in August.

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook was an early front-runner with the bookies, although Wigan confirmed they hadn’t given permission to any clubs to speak to him.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was also believed to be in the reckoning.