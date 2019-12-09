Have your say

Lee Brown lifted the lid on what it was like to do battle against Nathan Thompson.

The pair were team-mates for a year at Fratton Park, helping Pompey win the EFL Trophy and finish fourth in League One last season.

Thompson departed the Blues in the summer, however, turning down a new deal in a bid to move to a Championship club.

That failed to materialise, though, and he subsequently joined Peterborough.

The right-back lined-up for Posh in Saturday’s League One clash – and took on the role of the pantomime villain on his return to PO4.

He was booed by sections of supporters throughout, while chants of ‘Championship, you’re having a laugh’ ensued.

Nathan Thompson tried to wind up Ronan Curtis during Pompey's 2-2 draw with Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson’s known for his penchant to buy cheap fouls, winding up the opposition and his tough-tackling defending.

Brown and Ronan Curtis were up against the ex-Swindon skipper down the left flank, as they helped Pompey secure a 2-2 draw against the London Road outfit.

And the Blues vice-skipper, whose equaliser was his first goal for the club, explained he was also dishing out his fair share of tormenting.

Brown said: ‘It was always going to be an interesting battle and it was good.

‘I think everyone has got respect for him as a player and we know how he plays as he likes to buy free-kicks.

‘I’ve got a lot of respect for Thommo, he’s a great lad and was a great player for Portsmouth.

‘I have only got respect for him and it was quite enjoyable winding him up.

‘Put it in bold: Brown does Thompson down wing (during the second half) and I was winding him up in the jog back.

‘He is a fantastic full-back and I'm surprised he didn't get the move he wanted.

‘I knew all the tricks because we played with each other for a year, so it was good fun.

‘He was trying to wind up Ronan, but it was all fun and games and I enjoyed it.’

Thompson made 78 appearances and scored one goal for Pompey after arriving from Swindon in June 2017.