Marcus Harness reckons Pompey are beginning to hit their stride.

After a stuttering start to the season, the Blues sit 13th in the League One table.

Marcuss Harness celebrates his goal against Southend with Christian Burgess. Picture: Robin Jones

However, Kenny Jackett’s men have lost just once in their past eight matches and are six points off the play-off places.

Harness, who arrived from Burton Albion in the summer for a fee of around £1m, feels there’s still plenty of games left for Pompey to climb the table

The winger knows the Blues have still to hit their peak this term and can close the gap on their promotion rivals.

Harness, who came off the bench to score in the 4-1 win over Southend earlier this month, said: ‘I think the league is still wide open.

‘We’ve obviously got a game in hand or two on some teams and if we can get some results then the gap will close quickly.

‘We are just trying to take every game as it comes and get three points.

‘There's been games when we’ve came in with a draw and it feels like a loss.

‘Even when we have picked up points, we know there is more to come.

‘But we are starting to get into our stride and I’m sure it’s only going to get better and that gap will close up.’

Following the international break, Pompey return to action when they travel to Rochdale on Saturday (3pm).