Pompey’s midfield Anchorman is revelling in taking centre stage.

Tom Naylor stepped up with a goal and another all-important understated display as his side registered their first league maximum of the season against Tranmere.

The 2-0 win lifted the mood as Hollywood star Will Ferrell provided a leftfield presence as he jetted in to watch the clash as a guest of the club’s owners.

The comedic actor, who’s starred in films such as Anchorman and Elf, looked on as Ben Close and Naylor got the decisive goals to give their side victory.

Kenny Jackett continued with the 4-3-3 formation which caught the eye in the mid-week Carabao Cup victory over Birmingham.

And Naylor’s influence was again crucial in the holding-midfield role as he gave his side a platform to attack in front of the back four.

Pompey's Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘The formation’s gone well - the two wins show that it’s working.

‘Sitting in that area is my job and it’s something I do every week.

‘I can let the more technical players get on the ball and do their thing in front of me.

‘If they lose the ball then I’m there behind them.

Will Farrell was at Fratton Park to watch Pompey's 2-0 win against Tranmere Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I try to start things off as well and calm the game down when I need to do that.

‘Once I get on the ball I can see forward passes and I do as much as I can to get the lads going.

‘But my job first and foremost is to defend - and that’s what I do

‘We’ve got Ben Close in there and Ross McCrorie who’s come from Rangers and done really well in pre-season before he unfortunately got sent off against Shrewsbury.

‘He likes to put his foot in like I do.

‘We’ve got good players in the middle of the pitch and whoever the gaffer picks we’ve got the options there to do a good job.’

Naylor admitted seeing Ferrell appear at PO4 was a slightly bizarre experience, especially when he visited the home dressing room after the game.

That moment was made all the more surreal by the fact the first he knew the actor was at Fratton Park was when he came face-to-face with him in the aftermath of victory.

Naylor added: ‘I didn’t know he was here until he walked into the dressing room! That was nice because Step Brothers is one of the best films I’ve ever seen!

‘Anchorman is another good one but Step Brothers is my favourite.

‘It’s definitely one of my favourite films so it was good to see him come in and have a few jokes with us.

‘We got ourselves a group photo so I’ll have to get that one off one of the lads.

‘It was a bit of a shock, to be honest but a nice surprise.’