Sean Raggett is ready to rise to the challenge of being Matt Clarke’s successor.

Pompey’s new defender admitted he is likely to face comparisons with the man who departed for Brighton for around £4m last month.

But the arrival from Norwich on a season-long loan is comfortable about being under the microscope and taking that in his stride next term.

Raggett’s signing at Pompey has received plenty of praise from figures within the game, with the move by Kenny Jackett viewed as one of the most shrewd bits of business from a League One side this summer.

Now the challenge for the 25-year-old is to nail down a starting place in pre-season for the season’s curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury on August 3.

That’s focus as he takes on the task of building on Pompey’s defensive strength in his stride.

Raggett said: ‘He (Clarke) has done well and earned a great move to Brighton.

‘I guess people are going to naturally compare me coming in now.

‘That’s just part of it, but, to be honest I don’t think too much about that.

‘I just worry about my own game and how I’m going to play.

‘Hopefully the fans and everyone here will be impressed with how I do.

‘It’s about a place in that one to 11 against Shrewsbury now for me.

‘It’s great competition and the squad is strong, so it’s going to be a real fight - but that’s the target for me now.’

Raggett has been touted as a defender who will bring a rugged no-nonsense edge to Pompey’s defence as they aim to make the Championship under Jackett at the third time of asking.

The former National League winner with Lincoln believes there is more to his game than that, though, although he knows defending is his first priority.

Pompey kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions last season with Craig MacGillivray producing 17 shut-outs and 12 League One games without conceding.

Raggett feels 20 league clean sheets is the kind of return which will have his team celebrating at the end of the season if it’s reached.

He added: ‘Our job is to defend. That’s the start.

‘I think I can play. I’m not one to be playing Barcelona football, but I can get it down and pass.

‘Our main job, though, is to keep the ball out of the net.

‘If we can keep as many clean sheets as possible we’ll give ourselves a great chance.

‘If we get 20 clean sheets we’d be very unlucky not to get promoted, so, as a unit, that has to be the aim. That will give us a really good chance.’