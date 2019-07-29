Ellis Harrison vowed he’s unperturbed at failing to hit the goal trail in pre-season.

And Pompey’s striker promised he’s unconcerned about that run continuing if his new side enjoy a strong start to the season.

Harrison led the line in the 2-1 win at Crawley and looks nailed on to start the League One campaign in that position at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit the back of the net in five warm-up games since joining from Ipswich.

But after an injury-riddled campaign at Portman Road the Welshman feels he’s gaining momentum at his new club.

And Harrison knows the time to really make an impact is when three points are at stake.

He said: ‘I haven’t scored yet, but it’s not about scoring 15 or 20 in pre-season. It’s about the season.

‘It’s about getting my fitness and sharpness at the moment. That’s the objective.

‘A few goals would’ve been nice - but it doesn’t matter until August 3.

‘If I don’t score on Saturday and we win it doesn’t matter, as long as I’m bringing what I can bring.

‘Obviously I like to score but if I don’t score for nine months and we’re top by 20 points, it wouldn’t bother me.

‘I’ve said in the past to the press that last season after being injured for seven of the 10 months, it was disappointing not to score goals.

‘It wasn’t the best season for not winning but hopefully it will be different this season.’

Harrison has been Kenny Jackett’s preferred choice in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman, who has also been used in the number 10 position.

Gareth Evans was the latest to be used behind him on Saturday, with the striker happy to lead the line on his own.

Harrison added: ‘It doesn’t bother me where I play. It’s a team game and I’m a team player.

‘To me though it’s all about winning. I want to play and I want to win.

‘If I hated playing in a one I’d still do it to help the team win on a Saturday, but it doesn’t matter to me.

‘I’ve played with two number 10s and they bring different things. It really worked with Gaz (Evans).

‘Those partnerships have been working because we have been winning.

‘We need to take that winning mentality into next week now and the rest of the season.’