It’s friends reunited as the man tasked with firing Pompey to the Championship links up with his ‘loudmouth’ mate once again.

And Ellis Harrison believes he will be lining up next term with a pal who has blossomed into a defender of Championship class at Fratton Park.

The £450,000 arrival from Ipswich knows all about the qualities Lee Brown brings to a team - and its dressing room.

The pair were team-mates for seven years in their time together at Bristol Rovers, before they both moved on last year.

It was a period in which they shared highs and lows as the Gas dropped out of the Football League after a 94-year stay.

Pompey new-boy Ellis Harrison. Picture: Portsmouth FC

That was followed by back-to-back promotions via a Wembley penalty shootout victory and Brown’s late, late goal earning a return to League One on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

Now the pals will be lining up on the same side again next season - with the shared ambition of delivering another campaign to remember.

And Harrison believes he will be linking up with a player whose levels have hit a new high since linking up with Kenny Jackett.

He said: ‘I didn't speak to anyone until the deal was finally done in case things didn’t go well.

Lee Brown enjoyed success with Ellis Harrison at Bristol Rovers. Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

‘But I spoke to Browny when it was and he's ecstatic - he's a loudmouth, isn’ he!

‘Browny is loud but he backs it up on a Saturday and that's what everyone likes to see.

‘I kept tabs on him last season and watched Portsmouth quite a bit because Lee was there.

‘I'd ring him to tell him he looked so much better than he has done over the years.

‘He's getting better with age now.

‘He looks confident. He’s always been good and his delivery is second to none.

‘It was against Shrewsbury I watched him and he looked like a Championship player.

‘I'm not saying he was bad at Bristol but he looked confident and held his own well last season.’

As well as his qualities on the pitch, it’s been highlighted Brown has also added a strong presence to Pompey’s dressing room in his time at the club.

Harrison knows that will be the case, with the 28-year-old bringing experience and nous to the table when they previously operated together.

Their friendship is one which has seen the Welshman travel overseas to share in special moments with the left-back - as well as chip in with babysitting duties!

Harrison added: ‘Lee's a character in the changing room but is great to have in changing room.

‘I've babysat his kids a few times, but there's a lot more to the story than that!

‘We're very good mates. Myself and my girlfriend went to his wedding in Dubai a few years ago and we kept in touch when we both left Bristol Rovers.

‘He has been good to me.’