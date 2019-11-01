Have your say

Pompey’s Ross McCrorie has been named in the Scotland under-21 squad for their final European Championship under-21 qualifier.

The 21-year-old is part of Scot Gemmill’s 22-man squad for the game against Greece in Edinburgh on Friday, November 15.

That means the Scotsman, on a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park from Rangers, could miss Pompey’s FA Cup first round trip to Harrogate (November 11) and the League One clash with Fleetwood (November 16).

McCrorie has been deployed as a right-back by Kenny Jackett in the Blues’ past two league outings.

He was used as a full-back in Pompey’s 2-0 win over Lincoln and in the 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

The 21-year-old also played in that role for Scotland under-21s in their qualfying draw with Lithuania last month.

Ross McCrorie

McCrorie follows team-mate Ronan Curtis in receiving an international call-up.

The Republic of Ireland winger was named in Mick McCarthy’s 39-man provisional squad for upcoming their upcoming matches earlier this week.