Pompey’s Ross McCrorie was used as a right-back as Scotland under-21s were held to a 0-0 Euro 2021 qualifying draw against Lithuania.

The versatile 21-year-old, who joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Rangers in the summer, captained the young Scots in the stalemate at Tynecastle.

Although primarily a midfielder, McCrorie’s stint at right-back against Lithuania was not unfamiliar to him.

The Scot has been used in that role for Gemmill’s under-21s previously and has played in that position under Pompey boss Kenny Jackett this season.

The young Scots were looking to make it three wins from three Group D matches but dropped points for the first time in the draw against Lithuania.

Scotland under-21s had beaten San Marino and Croatia under-21s in their opening Euro 2021 Championship qualifying matches last month.

Ross McCrorie

The Blues will be without McCrorie for the League One clash with Gillingham at Fratton Park on Saturday.

He will remain with Scotland under-21s as they prepare take on the Czech Republic in a qualifier on Monday.