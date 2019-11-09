Have your say

Pompey’s Ross McCrorie has returned to parent club Rangers to begin his recovery from injury.

The 21-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Blues’ 4-1 win over Southend on Tuesday, after suffering a hamstring injury.

McCrorie was due to return north of the border this weekend to link up with the Scotland under-21 squad.

He was named in Scot Gemmill’s 22-man party for their forthcoming under-21 Euro 2021 Championship qualifier against Greece.

However, McCrorie instead returned to parent club Rangers, where he underwent a scan and an initial assessment on his hamstring.

Pompey have been in contact with the Scottish Premiership side and share a ‘similar view’ on the injury, which looks set to keep him sidelined for between ‘four to six weeks’.

Ross McCrorie

And Blues boss Kenny Jackett revealed McCrorie will return to PO4 on Monday to continue his rehabilitation under their supervision.

‘He went into Rangers for a scan and an initial assessment,’ said Jackett.

‘They’ll be sending him back on Monday.

‘He’ll be doing all of his rehab here.

‘Ross was going up anyway to meet up with the Scotland under-21s.

‘He got an initial assessment from his parent club.

‘But, similarly, they’ve been in touch already and we’re pretty similar in our views of where it is.

‘It’s quite a straightforward injury.

‘He’ll be coming back here to do his rehab.

‘Once things settle down for him a little bit then he’ll get back to work next week.’

McCrorie had started Pompey’s past three League One matches at right-back.

Jackett wants the Rangers man to come through his injury setback with no issue and realise his ‘potential’ during his Pompey loan stay.

‘There’s a lot of potential in Ross,’ added Jackett.

‘He’s a player with a lot of development in him.

‘He can really improve, I think.

‘He will do that with the right type of run.

‘It’s frustrating for him that his third game in that he’s got injured.

‘But, similarly, he needs to put that behind him.’