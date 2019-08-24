It's a league position Pompey never found themselves in last season.

In fact, following the second game of the campaign, Kenny Jackett's men never dropped out of the play-off places.

But after four matches this term, the Blues sit 14th in the table.

And with today's clash with Rotherham being postponed, Pompey could slip further down come 5pm.

The opening to Jackett's side's season hasn't been ideal. One win, two draws and a defeat means they've amassed only four points from a possible 12.

That's a contrast from 12 months ago when the Blues didn't have a blot on their copybook after victories over Luton, Blackpool, Oxford and Bristol Rovers.

Pompey head into their blank weekend on the back of a dismal 3-3 draw with Coventry on Tuesday.

Somehow, despite holding a two-goal lead and the Sky Blues finishing the game with nine men, the Blues blew three points.

Having no game today couldn't have come at a worse time.

Jackett's troops will be desperate to get back on track and beating a promotion rival in Rotherham would certainly have reinvigorated them.

While we're still at the formative stage of the campaign, it's only natural to start scrutinising the five-point gap between the Blues and the automatic promotion places.

That could turn to eight if Lincoln pick up a success at Doncaster.

However, if there's anything we can heed from last term, it's that being the pacemaker can count for nothing.

After all, Jackett' troops were ensconced at the summit of the table for three-and-a-half months before the turn of the year, sitting with a six-point advantage at one stage.

We all know what came in 2019, though. Energy levels dipped, performances dropped and Pompey suffered play-off heartbreak to Sunderland.

It was Luton and Barnsley who went up automatically, with Charlton prevailing via Wembley.

And at this stage last year, the champions and play-off victors were in a similar position.

Luton suffered a 1-0 curtain-raiser defeat at Fratton Park.

It tookthe Hatters until their fourth fixture to collect three points - a 2-0 win over Southend after drawing with Sunderland and losing to Peterborough.

Charlton had also yielded four points from their first four games after beating Shrewsbury, drawing with Accrington and being defeated by Sunderland and Peterborough.

Although Barnsley started the campaign in strong form, they were outside the top six after drawing 1-1 with Pompey at Oakwell on December 15.

That was the start of a 20-match unbeaten streak for the Tykes, though, and they clinched second place.

So while Pompey's beginning to the campaign been below par, history shows there's no need for the alarm bells.