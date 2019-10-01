Have your say

Petar Durin is backed to learn from his Rocks disappointment.

That’s the message from Kenny Jackett, after the Croatian under-18 international returned early from his Nyewood Lane loan spell.

Durin linked up with Jack Pearce’s side in August, representing his second loan spell with the Isthmian Premier Division side.

However, following Bognor’s poor run of form, culminating with a 6-1 defeat in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup at Dulwich Hamlet, they moved to make changes.

That prompted the arrival of Reading’s James Holden to occupy their goalkeeping spot in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Haringey Borough.

As a consequence, Durin has returned to Fratton Park following six appearances for the Rocks.

Pompey are now weighing up whether to field him in academy football – or once again declare his availability for loan.

In the meantime, Jackett believes the highly-regarded keeper has benefited from his brief time at Nyewood Lane.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Bognor have taken on another goalkeeper and Petar has come back.

‘It is what it is, that’s part of it, he’s had a good experience there, his first taste of men’s football, and whether he now stays with us playing in our youth team, we will see.

‘It is part of football life, you lose your place sometimes as a player and have to fight for it.

‘If he’s not going to feature at Bognor, then it is best to call him back.

‘That’s football, you lose your place, you have to fight back, and it’s good for Petar to experience that for himself.’

Durin previously spent a two-game spell with the Rocks in March, covering for the injured Dan Lincoln.

That prompted his loan return earlier this season, replacing former Hawks keeper Charlie Searle as first choice.

Of his six appearances, just one yielded victory, as Pearce’s men slumped to third from bottom of the Isthmian Premier Division.

However, the Rocks last weekend beat Haringey, with Pompey loanees Joe Hancott and Bradley Lethbridge among their victorious ranks.

Blues Academy graduate Joe Dandy is also on the Nyewood Lane books, but is presently sidelined through injury.