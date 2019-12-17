Pompey's promotion rivals Bristol Rovers have lost manager Graham Coughlan.

The Irishman’s departure from the Memorial Ground has been confirmed and has now taken charge at Mansfield.

Coughlan has done a superb job at the Gas since succeeding Darrell Clarke a year ago.

He successfully guided them to League One safety last season and carried on their progress this campaign.

Rovers’ 2-1 victory at second-placed Ipswich on Saturday propelled them to fourth spot and within two points of the automatic-promotion places.

But he was given permission to hold talks with Mansfield, who are 18th League Two and sacked John Dempster after their 1-1 draw with Crewe last weekend.

Graham Coughlan has departed Bristol Rovers. Picture: Graham Hunt

Gas chief executive Martyn Starnes told BBC Points West: ‘He's departed from us and we expect him to be confirmed at Mansfield later today.’

Speaking after Rovers win over Ipswich, Coughlan said: ‘I've got a decision to make, for my own life and my own career, with where I'm going and what I'm doing. I'm going to make that decision with my wife and kids.

‘I don't know where I can take this football club. I've got decisions to make in my own personal life. I'll see which way I wake up in the morning, to be quite honest.’

Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers in October.