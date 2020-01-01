Have your say

The January transfer window opens again today, with Pompey permitted to recruit new players.

Kenny Jackett is eyeing a left-sided centre-back, a left-back and possibly even a midfielder. Meanwhile, Bromley striker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has been linked with a move to Fratton Park.

Certainly, quality fresh faces will be key if the Blues are to put a string of results together during the second half of the campaign and enjoy a Championship return.

But it’s a period when Pompey’s promotion rivals will also be looking to strengthen as they also target the second tier.

So we’ve looked at how the mid-term window could pan of for rest of the teams in League One with designs on going up...

Wycombe Wanderers

Bistol City's Sammie Szmodics has been linked with Ipswich. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Gareth Ainsworth faces a stiff challenge to keep his Chairboys at the summit of the division.

Wycombe operate on one of the smallest budgets in the division, although American lawyer Rob Couhig’s takeover has helped.

The current league leaders also don’t have a hefty squad of players to choose from, so Ainsworth may feel he needs to add bodies to cover any injuries that may occur.

Oxford United

Bristol Rovers may have a fight to keep talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris in the mid-term window. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Karl Robinson is targeting getting his business done early.

The U’s boss told the Oxford Mail he hopes to have three players through the door ‘within the first week’.

One position Oxford want to bolster is the right-hand side of defence. They are reportedly currently in negotiations with three players.

Oxford are set to lose Chris Cadden on January 4, with his loan deal from Columbus Crew set to expire.

Rotherham United

Paul Warne has the Millers once again well poised for an immediate return to the Championship.

They’ve been linked with a move for Ross County centre-back Tom Grivosti.

But Rotherham could also see a number of their loanees return to their respective parents clubs, with winger Jake Hastie potentially heading back to Rangers.

Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert told the Ipswich Star his side won't be ‘buying a load of players and spending millions' during the mid-term window.

However, after their recent blip in form, the Portman Road manager will likely want fresh faces through the door.

Sammie Szmodics is reportedly on their radar, after struggling to make an impact at Bristol City following his summer arrival from Colchester.

Ipswich have already agreed to sign Dutch-born defender Levi Andoh from non-league Worcester City.

Coventry City

Mark Robins told Coventry Live he is ‘ready to press the button’ on a loan signing.

However, it’s unlikely there will be a flurry of activity at the Sky Blues and any business will be done in the temporary market.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Sam McCallum has been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool, as well as Leicester and Aston Villa.

Peterborough

Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony is a gem on Twitter and isn't afraid to be open and honest about any incoming or outgoings.

Midfield is an area manager Darren Ferguson is keen to improve, with Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and Cheltenham’s Ryan Broom being linked with switches.

However, Peterborough might have to prepare themselves for offers for key duo Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney.

The former has a £2.5m release clause, with Championship clubs Middlesbrough, West Brom, Derby and Bristol City reportedly interested.

Maddison is out of contract at the end of the campaign, although the Posh are adamant they won’t let him leave for in a cut-price deal.

Toney, meanwhile, is apparently valued at £11m and MacAnthony poured scorn on Preston preparing a bid.

Bristol Rovers

Graham Coughlan’s departure for Mansfield from the Memorial Ground came as a surprise given how well the Gas are doing this term.

Ben Gardener has taken over the reins and is already running the rule over potential targets.

The new boss told Bristol Live he’s aiming to bring in players with a ‘little bit more pace and athleticism in certain areas’.

However, Rovers could receive offers for talisman Jonson Clarke-Harrison.

Since arriving from Coventry 12 months ago, he’s plundered 22 goals in 37 outings and has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton reckons January will be ‘key’ if the Cod Army are to finish in the top six.

Lewie Coyle has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons on loan at the Highbury Stadium from Leeds.

The right-back admitted to the Fleetwood Gazette he has no future at Elland Road and would be open to a permanent switch, although Blackpool also also apparently interested.

Blackpool

Simon Grayson admitted he expects a busy window – and it seems he was telling the truth.

On Saturday, the Seasiders announced the capture of free-agent Grant Ward on an 18-month deal after being released by Ipswich at the end of last term.

Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette he wants to swell his options 'at the top end of the pitch’ although they have been linked with Leeds' Lewie Coyle.

In terms of exits, Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson is reportedly wanted by new Stoke boss Michael O’Neil.

Top-scorer Armand Gnanduillet has also been linked with Derby County.

Sunderland

The Black Cats’ season has gone backwards rather than forwards since sacking Jack Ross in October and appointing Phil Parkinson.

Sunderland languish 15th in the table and are quickly falling away from the chasing pack.

However, chairman Stuart Donald has pledged he’ll back Parkinson in the window.

The boss told the Sunderland Echo that patience may be required, however, to get the players that will improve their starting line-up.

Parkinson confirmed after Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Doncaster that he has been monitoring Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo.

Doncaster Rovers

Talent identification manager Adam Henshall has been hard at work earmarking potential signings.

And Keepmoat Stadium boss Darren Moore told the Doncaster Free Press he’s hoping to get new players through the door sooner rather than later.

He’s hoping to get ‘one or two new bodies’ in.