Portsmouth's rivals could lose 10-goal striker, Celtic set to swoop for defender, plus news from Sunderland, Peterborough United, Lincoln City & Coventry City - League One and Two transfer gossip The January transfer window is fast approaching... Here, we round-up the latest League One and Two transfer rumours and gossip. 1. Chay Tilt Coventry City are chasing highly-rated 22-year-old non-league winger Chay Tilt. (Football Insider) 2. John Askey Port Vale boss John Askey has explained he may try and sign a couple of players on loan in January. (StokeOnTrentLive) 3. Jarrad Branthwaite Celtic are closely monitoring Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January window. (Football Insider) 4. Mark Robins Mark Robins has hinted that he will look to add in that area following the injury to Wesley Jobello, so it wouldnt surprise me if he adds pace and trickery on the wing in the window. (Coventry Live)