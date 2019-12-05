Portsmouth's rivals could lose TWO key men as ex-Sunderland striker receives interest - League One and Two gossip

It’s December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner.

And we’ve got all the gossip with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals – scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip.

Middlesbrough are reportedly battling Ipswich Town and Preston North End for Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell (Football Insider)

Fulham are considering a move for impressive Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has been tipped to be a future Premier League regular. (FLW)

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News)

Shrewsbury Town have signed combative midfielder Ousmane Fane on a free transfer. (Shropshire Star)

Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider)

Oxford United are planning to sign a goalkeeper who has played senior international football before the weekend as cover for Simon Eastwoods injury. (Oxford Mail)

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)