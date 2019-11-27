All the latest League One transfer rumours from around the web.

Portsmouth's rivals eye 21-year-old Arsenal star as TWO Peterborough United players linked with moves - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching with a host of EFL clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two transfer gossip.

Nottingham Forests on-loan star Jake Taylor is looking to extend his stay with League Two side Port Vale in January (Stoke Sentinel).

Swindon Town's move to sign defender Dion Donohue has been blocked by the Football Association. (Swindon Advertiser)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones. (Daily Mail)

Chris Beech named new Carlisle boss as ex-Rochdale assistant signs 18-month deal to replace Steven Pressley. (Daily Mail)

