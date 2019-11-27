Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two transfer gossip.

1. Jake Taylor to stay at Port Vale Nottingham Forests on-loan star Jake Taylor is looking to extend his stay with League Two side Port Vale in January (Stoke Sentinel). Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Dion Donohue to Swindon Town blocked Swindon Town's move to sign defender Dion Donohue has been blocked by the Football Association. (Swindon Advertiser) Getty Images 2016 Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Liverpool and Tottenham in for Ricky-Jade Jones Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones. (Daily Mail) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Chris Beech takes Carlisle United job Chris Beech named new Carlisle boss as ex-Rochdale assistant signs 18-month deal to replace Steven Pressley. (Daily Mail) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more