Portsmouth's rivals eye forward, Blackburn Rovers eye Charlton's Peterborough United target - gossip

The January transfer window is entering its 14th day, with plenty of new deals on the horizon!

And we’ve got all of the latest rumour and gossip rounded-up into one place – with news from League One clubs Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Rotherham United and Peterborough United.

Popular pundit Paul Merson feels Jurgen Klopp is so good he could get Rotherham into the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

And there’s plenty of news from clubs outside of the third-tier including Rangers, Bristol City, Swindon Town, Salford City, Hearts and Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg is reported to be wanted on loan by League Two clubs Swindon Town and Salford City. (Sunderland Echo)

It has also been revealed that Doncaster Rovers were awarded 4,000 in compensation for the cancellation of the Bolton fixture in League One. (The Athletic)

GACP Sports wont be launching a takeover of Sunderland AFC - having been approached over a possible deal. (Sunderland)

Simon Grayson has boldly claimed that he expects Blackpool to be one of the busiest clubs in England during this month's transfer window. (Blackpool Gazette)

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly had a bid rejected for Marcus Maddison, with Peterborough chairman Darragh McAnthony confirming that the club have accepted an offer from Charlton Athletic. (Various)

Neil Warnock says he is looking to manage one more club and would like to take on another role this season. (BBC)

Former Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has claimed Rangers and Sunderland are equal sized clubs. The former Light Blues ace made the claim after penning a short-term deal with the League One side. (The Sun)