The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of EFL clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two deals.

Peterborough United want a whopping 12m for striker Ivan Toney. (Bristol Live)

Ex-Coventry City head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has revealed that hed lined up a deal to bring in a young development player from Crystal Palace at the back end of 2017/18 but the deal broke down. (Coventry Live)

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for 2m-rated Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones. (Various)

Ex-Sunderland target Florian Kamberi has revealed he wasnt that close to signing for the Black Cats under Jack Ross last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

MK Dons make ex-Leeds defender Scott Wootton their latest signing. (Daily Mail)

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild has emerged as the front runner for the Grimsby Town job. (The 72)

Were looking at players all the time but financially we wont have to sell him that is what Simon Sadler is saying about all our players. (FLW)

Plymouth Argyle chairman and majority shareholder Simon Hallett has invested a further 1.5m into the club. (Various)

Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren. Boss Jim Goodwin has admitted his interest in bringing the Celtic man back to St Mirren Park. (Daily Record)