And there are plenty of interesting rumours swirling around League One and Two with news from Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United all featuring in our daily transfer gossip round-up.

1. Michael Duff eyes targets Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has confirmed there is interest in several of his players after the 1-1 draw against Colchester United. (Gloucestershire Live)

3. Reece Staunton to Bradford Park Avenue Bradford Park Avenue have secured the services of left back Reece Staunton on work experience from Bradford City, until December 8. (Telegraph & Argus)

4. Armand Gnanduillet to Derby County Charlton Athletic are set to rival fellow Sky Bet Championship side Derby County in the race to sign Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet. (South London Press)

