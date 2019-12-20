Have your say

Ronan Curtis admitted he banned his mum from Twitter following recent posts about team-mate Brett Pitman.

Although he insists his Blues colleagues are well aware her comments represent ‘banter’.

Ronan Curtis told his mum, Marie, to come off Twitter after recent 'banter' about Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

Marie Curtis last month caused a stir when she posted ‘Has Pitts put weight on or is it just TV’ from her Twitter account.

She did so following a 3-0 win at Rochdale, when substitute Pitman laid on a goal for Ryan Williams in the Spotland victory.

Marie’s comments irritated the striker, prompting her to subsequently post a genuine apology, having not meant to cause offence.

However, a week later against Altrincham, Pitman grabbed a last-gasp winner and, during his celebration, put a finger to his lips and directed a shushing gesture towards her South stand seat.

Marie had come off Twitter at the time, following a lecture from her son – but is now active once more.

Curtis said: ‘My mum speaks her mind when she knows it, maybe sometimes it comes over a bit harsh, but the boys know it’s all banter.

‘Twitter does give the wrong impression sometimes, but the lads didn’t cane me for it, they said “You’re mum’s funny”. It’s a bit of banter, it’s all good.

‘The fans seem to like her, which is a good thing.

‘She knew it was all a laugh, it was how it looked on TV.

‘We banned her for a little while, but she’s all right now, she’s back on. The ban had to be done!’

Marie Curtis, who will be attending Saturday’s visit of Ipswich, can be found on Twitter at @curtis5601