Ronan Curtis has missed out on a late call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

That's despite Brighton youngster Aaron Connolly pulling out of Mick McCarthy’s set-up for the upcoming internationals against New Zealand (November 14) and the crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark (November 18).

Curtis was part of the provisional 39-man panel for the two games in Dublin, but wasn’t required when the Eire boss streamlined his squad last Thursday.

A potential berth in the Ireland ranks opened up, however, when Connolly picked up a groin injury in Brighton’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls striker’s omission was confirmed on Monday following scans.

But McCarthy has opted not to replace Connolly with Curtis or anyone else as he concentrates on selecting a team for both games from those already within the Eire camp.

Ronan Curtis bagged for Pompey against Harrogate last night. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The former Ipswich manager told the FAI website: ‘Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans.

‘The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won’t be ready in time for New Zealand and Denmark.’

Curtis netted a superb goal in the 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round on Monday night.

He’s been capped three times for Ireland to date and was replaced by Connolly in McCarthy’s squad for last month’s games against Georgia and Switzerland.

Curtis was forced to withdraw from national duty after picking up a hamstring in the build-up to Pompey’s game at Doncaster Rovers.

He’s been backed by Blues boss Kenny Jackett to regain his spot in the Ireland set-up.