Ronan Curtis has been omitted from the Republic of Ireland squad for their forthcoming internationals against New Zealand and Denmark.

The Pompey winger was originally named in manager Mick McCarthy’s provisional 39-man squad for the games.

Yet he has failed to make the cut – meaning he will be available for the Blues’ FA Cup trip to Harrogate on Monday, November 11, and the League One visit of Fleetwood on Saturday, November 16.

Curtis had to pull out of the last Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to Pompey’s trip to Doncaster Rovers last month and was replaced by Brighton’s Aaron Connolly in McCarthy’s ranks.

A subsequent scan came back all clear, allowing the former Derry City man to be included in Kenny Jackett’s squad for the game against Gillingham – a match that was played on the same day as Ireland’s goalless draw with Georgia.

Curtis didn’t feature against the Gills but has seen his Pompey influence grow in recent games after an indifferent start to the season.

He was named man of the match in the recent 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers – a match he scored in to take his goal tally for the season to three in 16 appearances.

The Republic’s game against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium (November 18) is a crunch fixture, with victory almost certainly sending them to next summer’s European Championships.

Curtis’ Ireland omission means Pompey’s game against the Cod Army is now set to go ahead.

It was originally in doubt because of the potential for international call-ups.

Ross McCrorie has subsequently pulled out of the Scotland under-21 squad following the hamstring injury he picked up against Southend in midweek.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray remains in the Scotland senior squad for their games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan despite missing the Shrimpers win with a quad injury.