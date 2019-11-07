Ronan Curtis has been omitted from the Republic of Ireland squad for their forthcoming internationals against New Zealand and Denmark.

The Pompey winger was originally named in manager Mick McCarthy’s provisional 39-man squad for the games.

Yet he has failed to make the cut – meaning he will be available for the Blues’ FA Cup trip to Harrogate on Monday, November 11 and the League One visit of Fleetwood on Saturday, November 16.

The game against the Cod Army is now set to go ahead, after Ross McCrorie pulled out of the Scotland under-21 squad with a hamstring injury

More to follow...