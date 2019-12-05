Ronan Curtis will relish locking horns with former team-mate Nathan Thompson.

That’s the verdict of Craig MacGillivray as the duo limber up to go head-to-head at Fratton Park.

High-flying Peterborough visit the Blues on Saturday – an occasion which will pitch Thompson against the club he served for two seasons.

He is expected to be challenged with shackling the rejuvenated Curtis, who has roared back to form with five goals in seven matches.

The pair were part of the Checkatrade Trophy-winning side in March – and another member of that team will be observing with interest.

MacGillivray said: ‘Thommo has a very good gift in the sense of he knows how to buy fouls and frustrate opposition players.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

‘He reads the game very early, so for a winger trying to go off instinct, if the guy in front of you is anticipating things early I guess it makes it a lot more difficult.

‘He likes to get to players early, which closes the space down and doesn’t give them much to work with.

‘So it will be a different challenge for Ronan, but I am sure he is relishing it – and Thommo is relishing coming up against Ronan.

‘Thommo’s a likeable guy, hasn’t got a bad bone in his body, he wanted the very best for himself and his family and wanted to win games of football.

Former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

‘It was sad to see him go. He’s a lovely guy, I got on really well with him, and he was a good defender for us.’

Curtis was yesterday voted League One PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month for November.

It reflects a string of outstanding performances from the Irishman after a difficult start to the campaign.

Following a brief period out of the team, he returned at Bristol Rovers at the end of October – and been in dazzling form since.

MacGillivray added: ‘I’m glad for Ronan to be honest, he seemed to be the bad guy to a lot of people.

‘Maybe he wasn’t scoring as many goals as he did last year when his form was absolutely frightening, but he has worked hard, not let anything affect him and is now reaping the rewards.

‘That is part and parcel of being a footballer. Unfortunately, as much as you try, you go through stages where you might have a dry spot in terms of scoring goals or performing.

‘Fair play to him considering some of the flak he’s had, he’s back on form and firing – long may it continue.’