Have your say

Ronan Curtis’ return to Pompey form has earned him a player of the month nomination.

The Irish winger has scored four goals in six matches in all competitions during an outstanding November for the Blues.

And that eye-catching input has warranted his shortlisting for the PFA Bristol Street Motors League One Player of the Month.

Curtis finds himself alongside James Henry (Oxford United), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe), Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) and Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) in the running for the honour.

The winner is decided by the public, with voting now underway, ending at 8am tomorrow.

To register your vote visit www.footballfancast.com/pfa-awards.