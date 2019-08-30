Have your say

Pompey’s south-coast derby against Southampton will be broadcast live.

The Blues face their bitter rivals for the first time in seven years in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

And Sky Sports will be showing the clash.

The highly-anticipated tie takes place on Tuesday, September 24 at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off).

It’ll mean that football fans across the country can watch Kenny Jackett’s troops face the Premier League side.

The teams last met in 2012 when David Norris’ famous volley earned Pompey a 2-2 draw in the Championship.

The Blues defeated Birmingham and QPR to reach the third stage of the Carabao Cup, while Southampton delivered a 1-0 success at Fulham after receiving a bye in the first round.