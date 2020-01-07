Pompey's 2019 record compared to League One rivals

Portsmouth's surprise point total in 2019 compared to League One rivals - where do Pompey rank from 1-23?

The year 2019 provided many highs and lows for Pompey – but how did their points tally compare to their current League One rivals? 

The year started well for Kenny Jackett, however defeat in the play-offs and a bad start to the beginning of this season increased pressure on the Blues boss from some sections. But where would Jackett’s men lie in the third-tier had the season run for January 1 to December 31? Click through the pages to find out the surprise ranking:

P44 W5 D11 L28 GD-50 = 26 points

1. Southend United (23rd) - 0.59 points won per game

P41 W7 D8 L26 GD-61 = 29 points

2. Bolton Wanderers (22nd) *includes Championship results - 0.71 points won per game

P44 W13 D7 L24 GD-34 = 46 points

3. Rochdale (21st) - 1.05 points won per game

P45 W12 D14 L19 GD-9 = 50 points

4. Accrington Stanley (20th) - 1.11 points won per game

