Jamal Lowe celebrated his birthday - with a light-hearted social media post about the stress he’s under.

The Pompey winger turned 25 on Sunday amid incessant talk about his future at Fratton Park.

Lowe played 90 minutes at Stevenage on Saturday with Wigan continuing their interest in him.

Last season’s top scorer was granted leave of absence from training last week after he didn’t play in the warm-up win at Hawks.

The strain of the focus was clearly weighing heavily on the popular figure, but he returned to the Blues’ set-up on Thursday.

And Lowe was able to maintain a sense of humour amid all the attention, as he took to Twitter on Sunday.

He posted two pictures in front of balloons spelling out his age, with the second seeing the player touching his bowed head and the accompanying words: ‘25.. More blessings. Less stress.’