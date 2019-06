Have your say

James Bolton’s Pompey arrival has been confirmed.

The right-back becomes the Blues’ first summer arrival after leaving Shrewsbury.

Bolton signs on a three-year deal and will be Nathan Thompson’s replacement next season.

The 24-year-old becomes the latest player to move to Fratton Park from New Meadow, following old Shrews’ team-mates Craig MacGillivray and Bryn Morris.

