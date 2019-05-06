Pompey season-ticket holders have until 5.30pm on Tuesday to secure their seat for the play-off semi-final second-leg fixture against Sunderland.

The Blues face the Black Cats over two legs after finishing the regular League One season in fourth position.

The first game will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (7.30pm), with Pompey allocated 2,000 tickets for the game.

Meanwhile, the the second-leg match will be held at Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm), with another huge crowd expected at PO4.

However, to get their own seat for the game, Blues season-ticket holders must confirm their attendance before the close of play tomorrow, with tickets going on general sale on Wednesday, May 8 at 9am.

The game has been uploaded to season-ticket cards, and there is no booking fee when buying tickets online.

But their seat will be only reserved until 5.30pm on Tuesday - at which point sales will temporarily cease.

During the general sale period, fans can buy three tickets per Client ID Number.

Season-ticket holders who have already bought their seat will be able to buy an additional two tickets.

The ticket office is open today until 5.30pm despite it being a bank holiday.

Tickets are currently on sale for season-ticket holders/former shareholeders for the Pompey's second visit to the Stadium of Light in two weeks.

On April 27, the Blues were accompanied by 3,222 fans for the 1-1 draw with Jack Ross’ side.