Pompey are to inform season-ticket holders within the ‘next couple of weeks’ of their proposal for the scrapped Fratton Park Bury fixture.

The Blues’ chief executive Mark Catlin has said options have been explored and supporters will be informed of the club’s decision in due course.

Pompey were due to take on Bury in their final home fixture of the season on Saturday April 25.

However, the game was scrapped after the Shakers were expelled from the Football League in August.

That means Pompey will play 22 home league matches this season – one fewer than the 23 scheduled at the start of the season.

Catlin revealed proposals were put forward – and accepted – at a recent Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference on the matter.

And the club will advertise what they are to propose to season-ticket holders for the scrapped Bury clash in due course.

Speaking in his latest Pompey Q&A, Catlin said: ‘As supporters know, it was the last game of the season.

‘We have looked at a number of options, we discussed them last week at the Tony Goodall Fans Conference.

‘We put some proposals, they were accepted, I believe they're out there on the minutes.

‘Behind the scenes, before we go public, that's why I don't want to say it at the moment.

‘We need to look at what is achievable in regards to operationally to what we suggest.

‘That was voted on unanimously by the TGFC.

‘Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we'll be out there and advertise what we're proposing.’