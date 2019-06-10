Have your say

Pompey season-ticket sales have smashed through the 5,000 barrier.

There has been strong early impetus in seat take-ups at Fratton Park during the current early bird period.

Now the Blues have reached their latest landmark ahead of the 2019-20 League One campaign.

More than 5,000 season tickets have so far been sold, with the early bird offer remaining in place until Friday, June 28.

The seats of existing holders will also be held until that date.

Unsold seats will then go on general sale at the full price from 9am on Wednesday, July 3.

Season tickets can be purchased from the Ticketmaster phone line on 0844 847 1898 or by visiting the Anson Road ticket office.