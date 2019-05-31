Pompey season-ticket sales for the 2019-20 campaign have surpassed the 2,500 mark.

Since going on sale on Tuesday, members of their Fratton faithful have been swift to secure their seats for next term – despite a slight increase in prices.

Pompey fans. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

That follows on from a freeze last season, a pattern repeated in all but the first season in League One over recent campaigns.

The total shows hunger is strong to back the bid of Kenny Jackett’s men to reach the Championship after coming up just short after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

To purchase a season ticket, visit eticketing.co.uk/pompeyfc

Alternatively fans can call the Ticketmaster phone line (8am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 6pm on weekends).

Or they can visit the Anson Road ticket office (9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday).

Anyone who purchases before 5pm today will be in with the of winning a signed Matt Clarke Team of the Season card from EA Sports’ FIFA.