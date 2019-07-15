Have your say

Pompey have sold out season tickets for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

Blues fans have snapped up all 14,500 seats available inside Fratton Park.

Pompey fans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Demands to watch Kenny Jackett’s side have soared, with last year’s tally of 14,011 being surpassed emphatically.

Pompey were forced to place a cap on sales to prevent selling out PO4 and enabling match-by-match sales to continue.

With the ground’s present capacity at 19,669, there will still be room to accommodate those who pick and choose their fixtures to attend.

With the ground's present capacity at 19,669, there will still be room to accommodate those who pick and choose their fixtures to attend.

Commercial director Anna Mitchell lauded the effort from the Fratton faithful.

She said: ‘We’re delighted to have sold so many season tickets for the forthcoming campaign.

‘It is a fantastic show of support and can only provide a boost for Kenny Jackett and his team as they strive to win promotion from League One

‘We felt it was important to cap the number available, allowing us to still sell some tickets to fans on a match-by-match basis.

‘This will ensure that new supporters get the opportunity to experience the amazing atmosphere at Fratton Park and help us to continue growing our fan base.’

Pompey’s first League One home game of this season is against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, August 10.