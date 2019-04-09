Have your say

Pompey are seeking to relocate one of Fratton Park’s iconic floodlights.

The Blues have lodged a planning application to move one of two disused floodlight pylons into the North stand car park.

In turn, that would create space for anticipated Milton end work to be carried out this summer, with view to filling in the sides and boosting ground capacity.

The existing structures, positioned on the north-east and north-west side of the ground, were switched off in September 2015.

That was prompted following the installation of new lights along the roof-edges of the Fratton end, North stand and Milton end.

Now a planning application, entered on March 28, reveals one of the floodlights is earmarked to be relocated to provide light to the club car park.

Fratton Park staged the Football League’s first match under lights in February 22, 1956, against Newcastle.

A crowd of 15,800 were present for the occasion, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat for the Blues.

Pompey are awaiting a decision from Portsmouth City Council on the application.